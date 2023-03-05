DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are displaced and one firefighter is injured after a blaze in Durham Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday at 2:05 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched and responded with 48 firefighters to the 500 block of Woods Street for a reported firre.

After arriving, firefighters saw smoke billowing from a residential building and a vehicle on fire next to the building. Officials said the energized power line to the building fell on the ground and was unsafe for firefighters until Duke Energy arrived to disconnect it.

Firefighters began to put out the fire and it was under control in 15 minutes. The department said two adults were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

One firefighter sustained a minor burn to his hand. He was treated and released by Durham County EMS on scene.

The department said the building has substantial heat, smoke and water damage inside. The vehicle was destroyed from the fire.

Durham Fire was assisted by Durham County EMS, Durham Police and Duke Energy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.