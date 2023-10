CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are displaced after a house fire broke out in Cary early Tuesday morning, according to officals.

At 4:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story house fire in the 100 block of Rainmist circle near Southwest Cary Parkway.

Officials said two people were inside of the home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape before firefighters arrived. The residents are displaced.

Crews respond to a house fire in Cary on Rainmist Circle. (Deana Harley/CBS 17)

No one was injured and the fire is under investigation.