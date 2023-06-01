A tree fell on a home in Cary. (Deana Harley/ CBS 17)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are displaced after a tree fell on a house in Cary early Thursday morning, police say.

At 5:05 a.m., Cary officials received a report of a tree that fell on a home in the 1600 block of Alicary Court.

Cary Fire EMS arrived and found the house had “suffered extensive damage,” according to Cary Police PIO Kenric Alexander.

A tree fell on a home in Cary. (Deana Harley/ CBS 17)

Two people were displaced and one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

CBS 17 is sending a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.