CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are displaced after a tree fell on a house in Cary early Thursday morning, police say.
At 5:05 a.m., Cary officials received a report of a tree that fell on a home in the 1600 block of Alicary Court.
Cary Fire EMS arrived and found the house had “suffered extensive damage,” according to Cary Police PIO Kenric Alexander.
Two people were displaced and one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
