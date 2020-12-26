2 displaced in Cary after fire in fireplace spreads in townhouse

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were displaced from a Cary townhome after a fire on Christmas, officials say.
The fire started just after 8 p.m. in a unit of townhomes along Fenella Drive in Cary, which is off Holly Springs Road just south of Tryon Road, Cary officials said.
A fire was already burning the fireplace of an end-unit townhouse when it somehow spread out of the fireplace, said Lt. John Reeves of Cary police.
Most of the damage to the townhome was from smoke, but there was some fire damage.
Crews removed some exterior wood to make sure the fire had not spread inside a wall, Reeves said.
No one was injured.
