RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people have been displaced after a fire at their home Tuesday in the Hedingham Community, the Raleigh Fire Department said.

At about 5:43 p.m., crews said they were called to the home on the 1900 block of Somerset Hills Court.

When they arrived, fire officials said they found a fire that started in the kitchen.

Fire officials said the two people were able to escape the home with no injuries.

They said the Red Cross has been contacting and is assisting them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.