2 facing charges in connection with deadly shooting in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Two people have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown Raleigh over the weekend, police said.

Damon Demont Nicholson, 38, has been charged with murder and Andreal Danielle Redmond, 27, has been charged with accessory after the fact, Raleigh police said.

The shooting happened Sunday just before 7:15 p.m. in the 1100-block of S. Blount Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found 43-year-old Elliott Cheatham suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cheatham was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Both Nicholson and Redmond are behind bars at the Wake County Detention Center.