2 Food Lion employees in Garner test positive for COVID-19

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two store associates at a Food Lion in Garner have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for Food Lion said.

The employees work at the Food Lion located on 5th Avenue in the Forest Hills Shopping Center.

A Food Lion spokesperson said the employees will not return to work until they are cleared by public health officials.

Officials said the store took immediate action to enhance cleaning procedures. They did not say when the employees tested positive for COVID-19.