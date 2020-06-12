2 found dead in vehicle at Raleigh shopping center

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were found dead inside a vehicle parked at a shopping center off Raleigh’s Falls of Neuse Road early Friday, police said.

Police said the two adults were found while officers responded to a “code blue call” at the shopping center, located near Wakefield Pines Drive and Falls of Neuse Road.

Raleigh police did not provide information on cause of death.

A large portion of the shopping center’s parking lot was marked off with crime scene tape as police investigated.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

Two people were found dead inside a vehicle (Viewer contributed photo)

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories