2 found dead in vehicle at Raleigh shopping center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were found dead inside a vehicle parked at a shopping center off Raleigh’s Falls of Neuse Road early Friday, police said.

Police said the two adults were found while officers responded to a “code blue call” at the shopping center, located near Wakefield Pines Drive and Falls of Neuse Road.

Raleigh police did not provide information on cause of death.

A large portion of the shopping center’s parking lot was marked off with crime scene tape as police investigated.

