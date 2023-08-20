GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two children from Garner will soon see their names and faces up in lights in New York’s Times Square, all in the name of Down Syndrome awareness.

Nine-year-old Lian Driver and 5-year-old Ella will appear on a jumbotron in Times Square next month as part of a presentation from the National Down Syndrome Society, promoting inclusion of those with living with the condition.

Their parents, Chris and Cady Driver, say they want people to see how Lian and Ella are loved and cherished, and that every child with Down Syndrome should feel the same.

Ella and Lian (Credit: Cady Driver)

“We can represent Down Syndrome, but we can also represent adoption and special needs adoption, and we kind of advocate for children who need homes who have a hard time finding homes,” said Cady Driver.

The presentation is Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

You can watch the live stream on the NDSS Facebook page.