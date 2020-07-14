RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two GoRaleigh employees have tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson tells CBS 17.
A company-wide memo was sent to employees Monday which notified staff of the two positive cases. A spokesperson says the memo was issued as soon as information about a positive test was known.
Neither employee has worked or been on the GoRaleigh premises since July 4, the spokesperson says.
GoRaleigh says it has been in contact with Wake County health officials and are following proper guidelines.
No other information about the employees was released.
- 2 GoRaleigh employees test positive for COVID-19
- Outer Banks island ravaged by storms and virus restrictions
- Virginia rocket launch may be visible for most of East Coast and as far west as Ohio
- NC reports record highs in daily deaths, total hospitalizations due to COVID-19
- North Carolina community colleges to train law enforcement officers on impartial policing
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now