2 GoRaleigh employees test positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two GoRaleigh employees have tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson tells CBS 17.

A company-wide memo was sent to employees Monday which notified staff of the two positive cases. A spokesperson says the memo was issued as soon as information about a positive test was known.

Neither employee has worked or been on the GoRaleigh premises since July 4, the spokesperson says.

GoRaleigh says it has been in contact with Wake County health officials and are following proper guidelines.

No other information about the employees was released.