RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University police said Friday night two people were hit in a “plastic projectile” drive-by shooting on the edge of campus.

The incident, which police called an “aggravated assault,” happened on Hillsborough Street near Brooks Avenue, according to a news release from N.C. State police.

“It was reported that four subjects in a vehicle, drove by individuals walking in a group, and fired several plastic projectiles from a pellet or air-powered gun striking two of them,” the news release said.

A driver and three passengers were in a silver, four-door pickup truck which was last seen leaving the area traveling east on Hillsborough Street, police said.

Officials said anyone with information about the incident should contact N.C. State University Police at 919-515-3000.