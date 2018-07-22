2 Holly Springs officers taken to hospital after motorcycles collide Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) - Two Holly Springs police officers were taken to the hospital Saturday night after their police motorcycles collided while trying to stop a speeder, Holly Springs officials said in a news release Sunday.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. while the police officers were on Sunset Lake Road near Brackenridge Lane, police said.

Sgt. C. Ottaway was admitted to Wake Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening, officials said. Officer D. Bock was released after treatment at the hospital.

No arrests have been made, although charges are expected against the driver of the speeding vehicle, according to police.

Authorities said the officers were on routine patrol at the time of the wreck.

The crash is under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.