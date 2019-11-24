2 hospitalized after pickup and 18-wheeler collide in northern Wake County

NEW LIGHT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were hospitalized after a pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer in northern Wake County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of New Light Road and Old Weaver Trail, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The collision happened as the tractor-trailer was heading north on New Light Road when the pickup truck ran a stop sign, said Trooper J.T. Mangum.

Both vehicles then went off the road, Mangum said.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, but their condition was not known Saturday night, Mangum said.

The pickup truck and the truck of the tractor-trailer were both “totaled” in the crash, according to Mangum.

The road was blocked for about two hours, Mangum said.

The investigation into the crash is still underway, he said.

