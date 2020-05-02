2 hospitalized after shooting at Raleigh apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot at apartments in southeast Raleigh on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident was reported before 9 a.m. at 724 Peterson Street.

Two men were shot and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The injuries suffered by the men were non-life-threatening.

There was no word about a possible suspect.

