2 hospitalized after shooting at Raleigh apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot at apartments in southeast Raleigh on Saturday morning, police said.
The incident was reported before 9 a.m. at 724 Peterson Street.
Two men were shot and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The injuries suffered by the men were non-life-threatening.
There was no word about a possible suspect.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Apex Friendship principal’s meaningful gesture honoring seniors goes viral
- Some Durham businesses hold off reopening despite state’s loosened order
- ‘We want to be able to bring her home’: Monica Moynan’s family searching for answers
- 7th COVID-19 death reported at NC’s Butner prison
- Thousands in NC still waiting for unemployment money