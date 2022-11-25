APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers said two people were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a two-vehicle collision in Apex.

Around 10:35 a.m., the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to a wreck in the 2500 block of Optimist Farm Road.

Troopers said the driver of a grey Honda Odyssey was speeding on the wet road when they crossed the center lane and side-swiped a white VW SUV traveling in the opposite direction.

The collision caused both vehicles to run off the road, according to NCSHP.

Troopers said two people suffered minor injuries.

All of Optimist Farm Road was closed until the accident cleared up around 11:40 a.m.