2 injured in Raleigh crash involving FedEx truck and car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say two people were injured in a crash involving a FedEx truck and another vehicle.

Reports of the crash that occurred on Interstate 540 eastbound near Falls of Neuse Road came in around 9 p.m. Thursday.

There is no word on the extent of the people injured in the crash.

Severe weather has rolled through much of central North Carolina Thursday, thwarting many Halloween plans and may be a cause of vehicle crashes around the area.

At this time, three right lanes are closed near Exit 14 on Falls of Neuse Road.

This story will be updated.

