RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were injured in a Raleigh shooting, according to police.

Raleigh police said the shooting and a crash on I-440 westbound near Capital Boulevard are connected.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday near Wake Forest Road and Hodges Street.

One person told CBS 17 that he heard gunshots and tires squealing just before 6 a.m.

Police said one victim has serious injuries and the second victim has non-life-threatening injuries; both were taken to the hospital.

Police said there is currently no suspect information, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police asked drivers to seek alternate routes as Wake Forest Road at Hodges Road as well as Paula Road were closed.