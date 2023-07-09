RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were injured in two different shootings in Raleigh around the same time Sunday night, police said.

The shootings were reported around 9:35 p.m. with one at the Walmart at 4431 New Bern Ave. and another at a townhome community in south Raleigh, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The townhome community shooting happened along Ashburn Court, which is off Rush Street near Garner Road, police said.

Both victims, adult males, were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting at the Walmart took place outside and behind the store.

No suspects were in custody as of late Sunday night.

No other information was available.