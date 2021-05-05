2 injured in separate Raleigh shootings an hour apart, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were injured in separate shootings that happened less than an hour apart in Raleigh Wednesday night, police said.

The first shooting was reported at 9:08 p.m. on Lynnberry Place, which is in a neighborhood near Brier Creek. Police said a man suffered life-threatening injures. He was taken to the hospital.

The second shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. along the 1400 block of East Jones Street. The area is east of downtown and near St. Augustine’s University. Police did not find a victim at the scene, but a person showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound about the time they arrived, a news release said.

Police did not have any information on suspects for either case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.