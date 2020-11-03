2 injured in Wake County shooting, sheriff’s office says

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday in a neighborhood off Poole Road in Wake County, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Limewood and Sweetgrass streets, which is a residential area off Poole Road south of Knightdale.

Deputies have a block of Sweetgrass Street blocked off with crime scene tape – a black SUV is parked in the street with its front driver’s and passenger side doors open.

The condition of the victims and a motive behind the shooting was not immediately available.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories