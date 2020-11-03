2 injured in Wake County shooting, sheriff’s office says

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday in a neighborhood off Poole Road in Wake County, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Limewood and Sweetgrass streets, which is a residential area off Poole Road south of Knightdale.

Deputies have a block of Sweetgrass Street blocked off with crime scene tape – a black SUV is parked in the street with its front driver’s and passenger side doors open.

The condition of the victims and a motive behind the shooting was not immediately available.

