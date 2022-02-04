2 job fairs scheduled for Five County Stadium ahead of baseball season

ZEBULON, N.C.(WNCN) – Ahead of the 2022 baseball season, the Carolina Mudcats are hiring for positions at Five County Stadium.

The club has part-time and seasonal full-time positions available. Positions include stadium operations, video operations, promotions, ticketing, merchandise, and concessions. Click here to see a full listing and description of positions. Applicants should be 16 years of age or older and are encouraged to apply online.

There are two job fairs scheduled this month at Five County Stadium

Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interviews at the job fair will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Job seekers can park in the main parking lot adjacent to N.C. Highway 264 and near the team front office.