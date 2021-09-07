2 joggers hit by vehicle near Apex Elementary School, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Two joggers were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Tingen Road, police said.

Apex police said officers were called to Tingen Road and Sparta Lane around 7:45 a.m. in reference to a car hitting pedestrians.

Upon arrival, officers learned the joggers were attempting to cross Tingen Road from Apex Elementary School to Sparta Lane when they were hit.

The vehicle was making a left turn from Sparta Lane to Tingen Road when the collision occurred.

The joggers were taken to what police described as a local medical facility to be evaluated.

Their condition was not released.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

A pedestrian crosswalk is located on the south side of the Tingen Road and Sparta Lane intersection but Apex police did not say if the joggers were in that crosswalk at the time of the incident.