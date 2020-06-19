2 kayakers rescued from Neuse River

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two kayakers became stranded and were flipped from their kayak on the Neuse River before being rescued on Friday, fire officials tell CBS 17.

Officials say the two kayakers — a man and woman — were on the Neuse River going from the Buffalo Road bridge to the Poole Road bridge. The waters on the river were described as “extremely high and swift with a strong current”. Lots of debris was also reported in the waters.

The kayakers became troubled in the waters. The man was able to make it to shore while the woman hung onto debris floating in the water.

That’s when a team of swift water rescue personnel from the Raleigh Fire Department stepped in. The man who had swam to shore was picked up and the woman was soon after rescued from the river.