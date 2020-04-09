2 killed in crash involving pickup, garbage truck on I-40 EB near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – An early morning crash that left two people dead closed a portion of Interstate 40 eastbound near Garner for nearly five hours.
The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. on Thursday near mile marker 309 at U.S. Route 70. Lanes are closed starting at exit 306 at U.S.Route 70 business.
All eastbound lanes were closed through the morning commute and finally reopened around 9:40 a.m.
According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene, the crash occurred when the driver of a Ford F-150 traveling westbound crossed the median into the path of a garbage truck heading eastbound.
The driver of the pickup and the driver of the garbage truck were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
Troopers said they’re not sure yet what caused the driver of the pickup to cross the median and it’s not known if speed or alcohol were factors.
Authorities have not released the names of the deceased at this time.
