2 killed in I-40 crash in Raleigh; westbound lanes, exit ramp closed at Gorman St.

Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly single-vehicle crash in Raleigh closed lanes along Interstate 40 west and a ramp from the highway to Gorman Street Tuesday night.

The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. at exit 295, which is the exit for Gorman Street, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Raleigh police said a vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire. Two people died as a result.

The ramp to Gorman Street and all but one westbound lane of I-40 west are expected to be closed until about 3 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

