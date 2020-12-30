2 killed in I-40 crash in Raleigh; westbound lanes, exit ramp closed at Gorman St.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly single-vehicle crash in Raleigh closed lanes along Interstate 40 west and a ramp from the highway to Gorman Street Tuesday night.
The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. at exit 295, which is the exit for Gorman Street, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Raleigh police said a vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire. Two people died as a result.
The ramp to Gorman Street and all but one westbound lane of I-40 west are expected to be closed until about 3 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.
