RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The two people who were killed in a Saturday afternoon wreck on Interstate 40 have been identified.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, Gregory Porter Jr., 35, was operating a Lexus sedan westbound on I-40 near the Harrison Avenue exit in the far-left lane. Julian Turner, 30, was the front right passenger, police said.

Another driver was operating a Subaru Legacy Outback traveling westbound on the interstate in the middle lane.

The preliminary investigation indicates Porter was traveling at a high speed, weaved into the lane of the Subaru, and collided with it. This caused the Lexus to strike the guardrail and tree line, eventually overturning. The investigation also indicated that the occupants of the Lexus were not wearing seatbelts, police said.

Porter Jr. and Turner died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Subaru sustained minor injuries.

No charges are filed in this case. The crash remains under investigation.