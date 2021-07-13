2 killed in Raleigh house fire Tuesday morning, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are dead following a house fire on Tuesday morning in south Raleigh, fire officials told CBS 17.

The fire ripped through the single-family home in the 1300-block of Seabrook Road around 2 a.m.

Officials at the scene said fire crews had to pull people out of the home and two of the people inside died and three others were able to make it out and are OK.

Authorities have not identified the two victims who died.

The fire has since been extinguished but the cause is unknown at this time and an investigation is underway, fire officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.