RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Raleigh, police said.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lynn Road near Paces Arbor Court.

There were two occupants in the vehicle. Both died as a result of the crash, Raleigh police said.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

Lynn Road is currently closed and will reopen after the on-scene investigation ends, which remains ongoing.