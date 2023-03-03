WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN)— Two women were killed in a wrong-way collision, according to Wendell police.

At 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Wendell police responded to a two-vehicle collision in the west bound lane of the 800 block of Wendell Boulevard. The Wendell Fire Department and Wake County EMS also responded.

The investigation indicated that a 1999 Oldsmobile was driven by 75-year-old Annie Marches was traveling east in the west bound lane when the vehicle collided with a 2012 Nissan Rogue driven by 23-year-old Brittney Lynn Herman.

Marchese and her passenger, Hannah Marie Herman, 25, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Brittney Herman was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Wendell police said they will conduct the follow-up investigation with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.