NCDOT image of lanes blocked on the left side of the photo.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two lanes on Interstate-40 westbound in Wake County were closed Sunday afternoon after a pickup truck overturned.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Raleigh fire received a call about an overturned pickup truck near exit 284 which is between I-540 and Aviation Parkway on I-40 westbound.

Traffic cameras showed fire engines and two lanes closed. Westbound traffic appeared to be backed up about a mile.

There is no information on what caused the pickup truck to overturn.