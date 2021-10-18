Construction to close 2 major Raleigh roads Monday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two downtown Raleigh streets are set to close tonight for resurfacing work.
Starting at 7 p.m. tonight, W. Peace Street and W. North Street will close to traffic until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
All traffic through the area will be detoured around the work area using the following detour:
Westbound Traffic (W Peace St):
- WB Traffic will turn left on N Harrington St. and follow to W Johnson St.
- WB Traffic will turn right on W Johnson St. and follow to Glenwood Ave.
- WB Traffic will turn right on Glenwood Ave back to W Peace St. -End Detour-
Eastbound Traffic (W Peace St):
- EB Traffic will turn right on Glenwood Ave. to W Johnson St.
- EB Traffic will turn left on W Johnson St. to N Harrington St.
- EB Traffic will turn left on N Harrington St. back to W Peace St. -End Detour-
As part of the closure, N West St. will be closed to through traffic at Dortch St. Motorists wishing to continue along N West St. shall use the following detour:
Southbound Traffic (N West St.):
- SB Traffic will turn left on Dortch St. to Capital Blvd.
- SB Traffic will turn right onto SB Capital Blvd and follow until Peace St./W Johnson St. Exit.
- SB Traffic will exit right onto W Johnson St. and follow back to N West St. -End Detour-
Raleigh city officials say both streets will reopen by 6 a.m. on Tuesday.