2 meetings set for public to weigh-in on Capital Boulevard North Corridor Study

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We are getting closer to seeing Capital Boulevard north improvements.

The Capital Boulevard North Corridor Study is underway and there are two opportunities for the public to weigh-in on proposed plans to better several interchanges, as well as transportation.

A meeting is happening Wednesday night at 6 at the Central Operations Building in Raleigh. The second one will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it — you can fill out an online survey.

