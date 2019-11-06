2 meetings set for public to weigh-in on Capital Boulevard North Corridor Study

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We are getting closer to seeing Capital Boulevard north improvements.
The Capital Boulevard North Corridor Study is underway and there are two opportunities for the public to weigh-in on proposed plans to better several interchanges, as well as transportation.
A meeting is happening Wednesday night at 6 at the Central Operations Building in Raleigh. The second one will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.
Don’t worry if you can’t make it — you can fill out an online survey.
