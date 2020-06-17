2 men cited days after Wake County deputies said they came under fire investigating shots fired in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men were cited for violating an ordinance for unlawfully discharging firearms. The incident was first reported as three men firing at Wake County deputies in Zebulon over the weekend.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry said media coverage of the Sunday incident led the men to voluntarily bring their weapons and meet with investigators on Monday at the Wake County Public Safety Center.

Investigators determined the two had recently purchased the weapons at a local gun show and were testing out the guns on a relative’s property. They were shooting in the direction of the Plantation Glen subdivision in Zebulon, a news release said.

Deputies responded to the neighborhood around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Reports indicated three men were seen firing shots from just inside the woodline nearby.

Curry said Sunday that at least two deputies came under fire and they had asked the men to stop firing and drop their weapons. They refused. Deputies called in reinforcements and set up a perimeter to surround them, but they vanished, leading to a manhunt, Curry said Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that the two men cited “were not aware of the public safety issues they were creating in the adjoining neighborhood.”

The charge is a misdemeanor offense, Curry said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: