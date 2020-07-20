2 men each shot multiple times at Raleigh cookout, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were shot during a disturbance at a Sunday night cookout at a Raleigh home, police say.

The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Ferret Court, which is near the intersection of Sanderford Road and Creech Road, according to Raleigh police.

Two men were each shot multiple times while at the cookout, police said.

One man was taken in a private vehicle to a nearby hospital. The other man walked to a nearby apartment complex on Creech Road, where a 911 call was made.

The man who walked from the scene was later taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said that both men’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

There was no information about a possible suspect.

