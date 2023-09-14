RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were stabbed “a short distance away” from each other on Thursday afternoon, according to the Raleigh Police Department Watch Commander.

Around 2:59 p.m. Thursday, Raleigh police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 300 block of Poplar Street.

According to police, they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

A second man was also found “a short distance away” also suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Raleigh police say that this incident appears to be isolated.

