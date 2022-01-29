2 men rob North Raleigh sweepstakes parlor at gunpoint

Police at the sweepstakes parlor late Saturday night after the armed robbery. CBS 17 photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men armed with guns robbed a North Raleigh sweepstakes parlor late Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:50 p.m. in a shopping center in the 1600 block of North Market Drive, which is just north of the intersection of Falls of Neuse and Old Wake Forest roads, Raleigh police said.

No one was injured in the armed robbery, according to police. The two men were armed with handguns, police said.

Late Saturday night, officers were reviewing surveillance video of the incident, according to Raleigh police.

No other information was released.

The armed robbery comes just over a month after four men shot a security guard during a robbery on Dec. 14 at Good Times Sweeps off Atlantic Springs Road.