Police near the intersection of South Wilmington Street and Pecan Road after two men were shot in Raleigh Saturday evening. Photo courtesy Randall Edge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men drove to a nearby hospital after they were shot just south of downtown Raleigh Saturday evening, police said.

The pair showed up at WakeMed around 6:30 p.m., according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Officers were later able to trace the scene of the shooting to an area near the intersection of South Wilmington Street and Pecan Road, which is about a quarter mile south of Interstate 40, police said.

Police later set up a crime scene on Pecan Road just off South Wilmington Street.

The two men suffered minor injuries in the shooting, with one man expected to be released from WakeMed later Saturday night, according to police.

There’s no word on what spurred the shooting or any information about possible suspects.

Officers said the men are not cooperating with police in the investigation.