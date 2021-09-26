2 men wounded in shooting in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men were shot in Raleigh early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 2600 block of E. Millbrook Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When they arrived, officers found the two men suffering from gun shot wounds.

“They have been transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries,” the news release said.

Detectives are still investigating the double shooting, and as of 2:45 p.m., there was no update on the condition of the two men.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.