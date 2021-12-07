2 more arrested for murder of 19-year-old shot, killed outside Raleigh community center last month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two more arrests were made in the November murder of a 19-year-old shot and killed at a community center in Raleigh, police announced Tuesday night.

Darius Jackson. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Darrell Jaquan Barnes, 20, and Darius Lamar Jackson, 22, were both charged with murder in connection with the Nov. 16 shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Bejaran, police said.

Bejran was shot in the head at a community center along the 4200 block of Green Road on the evening of Nov. 16. Police on scene were focusing their investigation mostly behind the Green Road Community Center.

Custody orders for murder had already been taken out for two 17-year-olds. Neither of the juveniles has been identified.

Barnes and Jackson are both in custody at the Wake County Detention Center.

Police have not released any information on what led up to the deadly shooting.