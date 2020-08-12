2 NC officers stabbed during attack by inmate at Central Prison in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina prison workers were stabbed by an inmate in Raleigh Tuesday evening, officials say.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. at Central Prison, which is located at 1300 Western Blvd. in Raleigh, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The workers were stabbed with a “homemade weapon” when they were trying to remove an inmate from his cell, the news release said.

One officer was taken to from the prison for medical treatment after he was stabbed twice in his leg, officials said.

The other officer was stabbed, but is being treated at the prison for injuries.

Raleigh police were notified about the incident and are investigating.

North Carolina prison officials said an internal investigation is also underway.

