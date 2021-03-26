2 NC State baseball players suspended after breaking and entering arrests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two North Carolina State University baseball players were suspended Friday after being arrested on criminal charges, associate athletic director Fred Demarest said.

According to Wake County arrest records, David Harrison and William Klyman were arrested Friday and charged with breaking and entering to terrorize or injure. Klyman was also charged with assault and battery.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry said the two were arrested by N.C. State Police.

According to N.C. State’s baseball roster, Harrison, 21, is a junior, and Klyman, 23, is a senior. Both were pitchers for the Wolfpack.

William Klyman. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Davis Harrison. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

“We are aware of the charges and await additional details. The student-athletes involved have been suspended from athletic participation pending resolution of this matter in accordance with the NC State Student-Athlete Code of Conduct,” a statement from Demarest said.