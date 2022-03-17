RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh residents will have two new WWE superstars to root for soon.

The WWE on Thursday announced its newest class of recruits. Among the 14 hopefuls reporting to the federation’s performance center in Orlando, Florida, are two North Carolina State University representatives: Mitchell LaValley and Joseph Sculthorpe.

Some professional wrestling fans may already be familiar with LaValley. He made a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene as “Motherlover” Jake Tucker. He competed in a few matches for All Elite Wrestling’s online show, DARK, over the summer — including his debut, which saw him go toe-to-toe with veteran Frankie Kazarian.

LaValley’s WWE connections run deep. Dr. Tom Pritchard was one of his trainers. Pritchard also helped train the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kurt Angle, and Randy Orton. The three of them have 37 world championship wins between them. WWE Hall of Fame member Kane, and former champions in Natalya Neidhart and Tyson Kidd are also credited with coaching him.

LaValley has actually appeared in WWE programming before. He won a contest through General Mills in 2014 that afforded him a chance to visit the WWE Performance Center and travel to see Summerslam that year in Los Angeles.

The Raleigh native has an extensive engineering background, too. He studied it at Wake Tech Community College and North Carolina State University.

Joe Sculthorpe, on the other hand, comes from a more traditional athletic background. At 6-foot-3 and more than 300 pounds, Sculthorpe was an imposing force on N.C. State’s offensive line for four seasons. He started all 23 games across his junior and senior seasons with the Wolfpack. After graduating, Sculthorpe had a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons.

Sculthorpe, a Hampstead native, was also an accomplished wrestler at the high school level, according to his N.C. State biography. He won the 3-A state heavyweight championship his sophomore year and was runner up his junior campaign.

North Carolina will have a third representative in this recruiting class. Davis Bostian, of Wilmington, has trained for 16 years in folkstyle wrestling and powerlifting, according to the WWE.