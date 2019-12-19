2 new Cary development projects could reshape downtown and a struggling mall

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Town leaders in Cary have approved two multi-million dollar projects that could reshape downtown and a struggling mall.

“Cary is on the cusp of building and establishing the next 50 years,” said Cary economic development director Ted Boyd.

No matter where you look in downtown Cary it’s easy to see that the times are changing.

“We’ve had a vision since the early 2000s of revitalizing our downtown,” said Boyd.

“Everything you see down here is going to have a big building behind it,” said downtown business owner Justin Porter.

After 10 years of debate, an empty lot on Academy Street will soon be home to a $50-million development that includes commercial space, 180-apartments, and a multi-million dollar parking deck.

The town of Cary has pledged $7-million towards the deck in an effort to solve a potential parking problem.

“This is the first large private development that’s coming into downtown, and I think it’s a testament of the positive changes we’ve been seeing over the last few years,” said Boyd.

Downtown Cary isn’t the only place that will soon see development.

“There are other developments taking place,” said Porter. “Cary Towne Center is going to be a huge entertainment complex.”

In an effort to revitalize the struggling Cary Towne Center, town leaders voted to rezone the area, making way for millions of square feet for mixed use.

“It will become a neat hub and destination in and of itself,” said Boyd.

“It looks cool,” said Porter. “There are a lot of green spaces. They’re proposing a lot of green spaces. I feel like it’s going to look a lot like North Hills.”

“We’re looking at our downtown and it’s changing,” said Teresa Porter. “If we can let development happen let it happen at its edges. Let’s keep the charm and beauty of what downtown Cary is.”

At this time it’s unclear when either project will break ground.

The town of Cary will be responsible for relocating the historic Ivy Ellington home that currently sits on the proposed site of the Academy Street development.

