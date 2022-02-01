2 new towers underway at Glenwood South in Raleigh include apartments and hotel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new massive development in Glenwood South is progressing. When it opens, it will allow a historic property to be preserved.

Raleigh Crossing is being built in two phases — the first is 301 Hillsborough, which is at the intersection of Hillsborough and South Dawson streets.

The first phase, which has two curving glass facades, is nearing completion with an opening date on the website for some time this winter.

The new building will not have any living spaces — that is for the next phase. But 301 Hillsborough has its own parking deck, the top of which provides an 11,000 square foot amenity terrace with hardscape and green planters and views.

The entire Raleigh Cross development is being built around the historic site of the former Pine State Creamery, which was built in 1928.

Phase two of the development will include a 165-room hotel and 135 apartments.

The entire Raleigh Crossing development is slated for completion in 2024.