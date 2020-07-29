RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two North Raleigh homes were struck by lightning as storms swept through the area Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to the 7400 block of Birchshire Drive. They found a lightning strike caused a fire in the attic of the home. It was put out in less than 15 minutes, according to Battalion Chief Dennis Marshall.
Neighbors spotted the blaze and alerted a woman who was inside asleep. She was able to get out safe. She won’t be able to return tonight, but there was no major damage to the house.
Shortly after, a lightning strike caused a fire and roof damage to a home on Tarbell Court. Officials on scene said all three people at home were OK.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Family of slain Ft. Bragg soldier continues push for justice 3 years after his death
- 2 North Raleigh homes struck by lightning; all residents OK
- Some UNC students believe changing names of 4 campus buildings is step in right direction
- Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious
- Hit-and-run leads to shots fired, injuries in Fayetteville