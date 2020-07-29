2 North Raleigh homes struck by lightning; all residents OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two North Raleigh homes were struck by lightning as storms swept through the area Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to the 7400 block of Birchshire Drive. They found a lightning strike caused a fire in the attic of the home. It was put out in less than 15 minutes, according to Battalion Chief Dennis Marshall.

Neighbors spotted the blaze and alerted a woman who was inside asleep. She was able to get out safe. She won’t be able to return tonight, but there was no major damage to the house.

Shortly after, a lightning strike caused a fire and roof damage to a home on Tarbell Court. Officials on scene said all three people at home were OK.

Scene of a July 29, 2020 fire caused by a lightning strike on Birchshire Drive in Raleigh.

Scene of a July 29, 2020 fire caused by a lightning strike on Tarbell Court in Raleigh.

