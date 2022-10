KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed two out of three lanes Thursday night on Interstate 540 near Knightdale.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on I-540 eastbound near mile marker 24 in Knightdale.

The two lanes are closed near exit 24A. The crash is expected to clear at 10:30 p.m.

There is no information on the cause of the crash. CBS 17 has reached out for more information.