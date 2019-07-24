Breaking News
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle on Six Forks Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were transported to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Six Forks and Millbrook roads Wednesday morning.

The pedestrians were struck just before 11 a.m. by a vehicle traveling northbound on Six Forks Road.

The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The northbound lanes of Six Forks Road are closed as police investigate.

This story will be updated.

Don't Miss