2 people found dead inside Wendell home, case connected to Raleigh homicide, police say

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh Police Department homicide investigation led to the discovery of two people dead inside a home in Wendell on Tuesday, Wendell police said.

What started as a joint investigation by the two departments in Raleigh ended up leading to a home in Wendell, police there said.

The Raleigh homicide investigation was initially just a death investigation by police.

Officers responded to a call along the 8000 block of Marsh Hollow Drive, which is off of Forestville Road and near the Forestville Commons shopping center in northeast Raleigh. They arrived to find a deceased adult male, a news release said.

The man, later identified as 48-year-old Larry Donnell Morrisey, was the victim in what police said around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday was a homicide.

According to authorities, the investigation of Morrisey’s death led detectives to an address in the 400-block of N. Cypress Street in Wendell.

Raleigh police were able to obtain a warrant for the home as part of their investigation and both departments made a “coordinated response” and made entry into the Wendell home where they discovered two people dead inside.

Wendell police are now investigating the deaths and said their “initial focus” is “on the identities of the deceased and the causes of death.”

Officials in Wendell said that their investigation so far has not indicated that there are any threats to the community.

No further information is available in either case at this time, officials from both departments said.