2 people pulled from inside burning home in Wake County near Zebulon, officials say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a home in Wake County near Zebulon and left two people injured on Wednesday morning.

According to Zebulon Fire Department Chief Chris Perry, the fire at a home on Karial Court was called in by a passerby and a neighbor at 2:05 a.m.

When crews arrived at the home, they found heavy fire at the front of the home. Two people were pulled from the home and immediately put into an ambulance and transported to WakeMed, according to Perry.

Two people were pulled from a burning home in Zebulon Wednesday morning (Photo: Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Two people were pulled from a burning home in Zebulon Wednesday morning (Photo: Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Two people were pulled from a burning home in Zebulon Wednesday morning (Photo: Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

The extent of the victims’ injuries is not known at this time.

Fire crews from Zebulon, Hopkins, Wendell and Pilot all responded to the call and were able to get the fire under control. By 4:30 a.m. fire officials reported only “small smoldering” left at the home.

The house suffered heavy roof damage, heavy interior damage and Perry said the home is likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: