2 people pulled from inside burning home in Wake County near Zebulon, officials say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a home in Wake County near Zebulon and left two people injured on Wednesday morning.
According to Zebulon Fire Department Chief Chris Perry, the fire at a home on Karial Court was called in by a passerby and a neighbor at 2:05 a.m.
When crews arrived at the home, they found heavy fire at the front of the home. Two people were pulled from the home and immediately put into an ambulance and transported to WakeMed, according to Perry.
The extent of the victims’ injuries is not known at this time.
Fire crews from Zebulon, Hopkins, Wendell and Pilot all responded to the call and were able to get the fire under control. By 4:30 a.m. fire officials reported only “small smoldering” left at the home.
The house suffered heavy roof damage, heavy interior damage and Perry said the home is likely a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Texas student says he’s no longer suspended for nail paint; school to hold special meeting
- Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law died of COVID-19
- Some states facing more shutdowns as number of virus cases rise
- Second stimulus checks: Will direct payments make it into a relief deal?
- Cybersecurity official fired by Trump sues over remarks that led to death threats
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now