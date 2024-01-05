RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is putting out a call for help after he says his puppies were taken from his front yard early Christmas morning. Bianca and Skyler, two five-month-old sisters, have been missing ever since.

“Thoroughly miss them, thoroughly miss them, oh man. Never thought I’d be that close to a pet,” said Robert Fuller.

Fuller said he let them outside around 1:30 that morning. When he returned a few minutes later, they were gone.

“I checked the camera and everything and they took off, and normally they go, if someone is walking around about that time of the morning, they might just go and greet them. Haven’t seen them since,” he explained, adding, “They had never left the property at all.”

He believes someone took them and is filing a police report and putting up flyers in an effort to get them back home.

Bianca and Skyler, two five-month-old sisters were stolen from a yard on Christmas Day in Raleigh. (Courtesy Robert Fuller)

“Don’t steal from people, don’t do that. You don’t realize how much you take out of a person.”

On top of being part of the family, Fuller says he was training them to be able to care for his sister and elderly grandmother, “We’re going to turn them into service dog for my sister, so they could provide protection and everything for her and also grandmother and the whole family.”

Fuller says Bianca and Skyler were not microchipped yet.